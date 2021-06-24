Homeless couple sentenced for theft of good Samaritan

WICHITA FALLS, TX. (KFDX/KJTL) — Reported homeless couple have been sentenced for stealing items from a woman who took them into her home when the woman left the house to go to the doctor.

Jade Campbell Wichita County Jail booking photo

The victim told police she let Sam and Jade Campbell live with her in 2016 because they were homeless, and that she had been friends with Sam Campbell for 15 years.

On a day she had a doctor’s appointment at 2 p.m. the victim said Sam Campbell drove and dropped her off.

After the appointment, she said she called him to pick her up but he said he wouldn’t be able to because the car broke down.

The victim said she had to walk home and when she got there around 5 p.m. she found no sign of the Campbells and no sign of many of her things.

Sam Campbell Wichita County Jail booking photo

The missing items were estimated at $2,500 value.

Police began searching for pawn records and found that on the same day the items and couple went missing, that Jade Campbell sold some of them at a pawn shop in Decatur.

Police said video from the pawnshop shows that Sam Campbell was with Jade in the store and carried some of the stolen property to the counter.

On Thursday, June 24, Jade Campbell pleaded guilty in an agreement reducing the felony charge to a Class A Misdemeanor and giving her 27 days in jail, which is the same amount of jail credit days she has.

Her accomplice Sam Campbell was sentenced earlier to 90 days jail.