Homeless man arrested after allegedly assaulting children with gun

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls man is arrested after police said surveillance video taken in front of the Faith Mission confirmed two children’s version of an assault.

Homer Kines has been charged with two counts of aggravated assault.

Police said when they arrived at Faith Mission Monday, the two children pointed at where Kines had run.

Police stopped him and said Kines claimed the two children were arguing and messing with him and other homeless people so he slapped them.

However, the children said they had confronted Kines about laughing at them as they walked past Faith Mission on the way to a store.

One said that Kines pulled a handgun and hit her in the face with it.

Police said the girl had a knot on her right cheek near her eye.

The other child said Kines pointed the gun at him as they walked away.

Officers said Kines denied having a gun and they did not find one on him.

However, they said the video from Faith Mission showed Kines arguing with the kids and as the kids walked off, Kines ran after them and pulled what appeared to be a gun out and hit the girl.

Then he pointed it at the boy and ran away as the children backed up.

Kines’ arrest record shows seven other arrests for assault among many others.