Homeless man arrested after allegedly assaulting children with gun

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls man is arrested after police said surveillance video taken in front of the Faith Mission confirmed two children’s version of an assault.

Homer Kines has been charged with two counts of aggravated assault.

Police said when they arrived at Faith Mission Monday, the two children pointed at where Kines had run.

Police stopped him and said Kines claimed the two children were arguing and messing with him and other homeless people so he slapped them.

However, the children said they had confronted Kines about laughing at them as they walked past Faith Mission on the way to a store.

One said that Kines pulled a handgun and hit her in the face with it.

Police said the girl had a knot on her right cheek near her eye.

The other child said Kines pointed the gun at him as they walked away.

Officers said Kines denied having a gun and they did not find one on him.

However, they said the video from Faith Mission showed Kines arguing with the kids and as the kids walked off, Kines ran after them and pulled what appeared to be a gun out and hit the girl.

Then he pointed it at the boy and ran away as the children backed up.

Kines’ arrest record shows seven other arrests for assault among many others.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Bizarre Escape: Man Steals Ambulance After Escaping Dog Cage

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bizarre Escape: Man Steals Ambulance After Escaping Dog Cage"

"They could be planning my funeral" - Lyft driver describes shooting

Thumbnail for the video titled ""They could be planning my funeral" - Lyft driver describes shooting"

KFDX 3 News at 10:00 p.m.

Thumbnail for the video titled "KFDX 3 News at 10:00 p.m."

Popeye's chicken sandwich inspires Halloween costume

Thumbnail for the video titled "Popeye's chicken sandwich inspires Halloween costume"

Nintendo releases new "ring fit adventure" game

Thumbnail for the video titled "Nintendo releases new "ring fit adventure" game"

Clay county speed limit changes Tuesday

Thumbnail for the video titled "Clay county speed limit changes Tuesday"

Experts say a child's first visit to an orthodontist should come at age 7

Thumbnail for the video titled "Experts say a child's first visit to an orthodontist should come at age 7"

New medication offers postpartum depression relief

Thumbnail for the video titled "New medication offers postpartum depression relief"

Coach Caught Stealing Money From Players

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coach Caught Stealing Money From Players"

Baby dies in fire after children are left home alone

Thumbnail for the video titled "Baby dies in fire after children are left home alone"

Burk city commissioners vote down the ban of flavored e-cigarettes

Thumbnail for the video titled "Burk city commissioners vote down the ban of flavored e-cigarettes"

What The Tech: new Facebook design

Thumbnail for the video titled "What The Tech: new Facebook design"