WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A homeless man who said he lives under the Wichita River bridge at Loop 11 is arrested after police say he pulled a curved-bladed knife on a jogger who then pulled out a handgun and made the suspect back off.

Carl Shannon is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon according to records.

Wichita County Jail booking

The victim says he was jogging on the Circle Trail under the Loop 11 bridge when he passed a heavy-set, bearded black male who appeared to be homeless.

A few minutes later, he said he encountered the man again and this time the man pulled out a knife with a silver, curved blade from his jacket and began walking toward him and yelling. The victim then pulled out his concealed handgun and pointed it at the man and told him if he did not stop, he would shoot.

He said the man then put the knife away and walked away. The jogger ran home and called police and gave a description of the man.

Later police say they saw a man walking near the bridge whose features and clothes matched that was given by the victim.

Officers found a silver, curve-bladed knife in his pocket. They say Shannon denied ever threatening anyone with it.