Homicide investigation underway after WFPD find body in yard

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls Police Department is investigating the 1600 block of Hamlin Avenue after a body was found early Tuesday morning.

Officers responded to a gunshots call at 2:51 a.m. at Hamlin and Ocelea Avenue.

Then, officers were called back to the area for a welfare check at 8:24 a.m. when a body was discovered in the yard by responding officers.

The victim has been identified as William Wright, 34. He is listed as a Wichita Falls resident.

Police said they are investigating this as a homicide.

If you have any information, you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at 940-322-9888. The Wichita Falls Police Department is also activating its Fresh 48 intuitive, which means if the information is received in the next 48 hours and that leads to an arrest, you could earn up to $3,000.

Multiple law enforcement agencies and the Wichita Falls Crime Scene Unit are on scene.

This is a developing story, stick with Texoma’s Homepage as we work to gather more information.