Homicide investigation underway in Archer County

ARCHER CO. (KFDX/KJTL) — Officials with the Archer County Sherrif’s Office are investigating a homicide that Chief Deputy Simon Dwyer said probably happened sometime on Sunday.

According to Archer County News, Sunday evening, Archer County dispatch received a phone call about a body lying in the road on Half House Rd off Hwy 281.

Archer County Sheriff Staci Beesinger said the homicide happened in a very rural area.

“There is no need for the public to be concerned”, Beesinger said.

Details are limited at this time as this is an ongoing investigation.

Stick with Texoma’s Homepage as the story develops.