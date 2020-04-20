1  of  2
Homicide investigation underway in Archer County

Local News

ARCHER CO. (KFDX/KJTL) — Officials with the Archer County Sherrif’s Office are investigating a homicide that Chief Deputy Simon Dwyer said probably happened sometime on Sunday.

According to Archer County News, Sunday evening, Archer County dispatch received a phone call about a body lying in the road on Half House Rd off Hwy 281.

Archer County Sheriff Staci Beesinger said the homicide happened in a very rural area.

“There is no need for the public to be concerned”, Beesinger said.

Details are limited at this time as this is an ongoing investigation.

