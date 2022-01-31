WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — In 2021 alone, Wichita Falls saw a homicide rate of 14, making it the deadliest year in Wichita Falls since the 1990s, and it’s a record that WFPD Sergeant Charlie Eipper said is hard to ignore.

“I think it’s just an indication that we were busy that there was a lot going on and who knows what the cause of it is. So I wouldn’t say I’m alarmed its that we were busy and those homicide numbers aren’t all murders but that it is a lot of homicide numbers for us for one year,” Eipper said.

2020 was the first year that the city saw a spike in homicides with ten being recorded that year and the timeline of these increases. Eipper says leaves him to believe that the COVID-19 pandemic may be a clear indicator for homicides being up.

“People are being frustrated about all kinds of things whether its politics or they gotta get a vaccination or whatever it is it just feels like it’s just being poured on us causing a lot of stress and that could be it,” Eipper said.

Law enforcement aren’t the only ones noticing these homicides increasing. Mental health experts like Miguel Gaytan with Red River Hospital agree the added stress of this pandemic could be the main factor in all of this

“Now because of the pandemic you can’t go to many of the places you used to go to before. We have to maintain social distancing, isolate from each other and that will create problems and cause you to do irrational actions that’ll create some problem,” Gaytan said.

Eipper said he doesn’t see this becoming a trend and that it’s important to note that the homicide numbers are not all murders. There are intoxicated manslaughters and justified homicides where the police department may have had to use force that are accounted for in the homicide totals as well.

“We can get out there and patrol more for DWIs, speeding and so forth if that’s connected to what seems like a pattern but we don’t see a pattern in that so these aren’t just random killings,” Eipper said.

Both Gaytan and Eipper say though they are optimistic that Wichita Falls can keep this number down moving forward.

“It’s something that anybody can be alarmed about the question is what do we do to diminish those numbers? Is it more education, more mental health treatment? We need to come together as a community to figure out what we can do to make those numbers decrease,” Gaytan said.

“We know our people love each other we’ll just take care of one another and keep an eye out for one another so that we bring these numbers down,” Eipper said.

Working to continue to strive to make Wichita Falls a safe place to call home.

For the mental health resources provided by Red River Hospital, you can find those details here.