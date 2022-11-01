WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — 2021 was the deadliest year for Wichita Falls homicides since the early 90s, at 14 homicides throughout the year. 2022 has already eclipsed that total.

As of Thursday, October 27, there have been 17 homicides so far this year.

According to Wichita Falls Police Sgt. Charlie Eipper, at this time last year, there were eight homicides, including one officer-involved shooting.

Two of the homicides for 2022 are fentanyl-related overdoses, and one of them is an officer-involved shooting that happened near the Walmart on Lawrence Road.

The first homicide of the year was an officer-involved shooting on Tuesday, February 1, on Lawrence Road following a short chase of a suspect.

The officers involved in the shooting of Dustin Davidson were put on administrative leave until a grand jury later determined that their use of force was justified.

The second homicide of the year was the murder of Floyd Kirt at the Stripes gas station on the corner of Taft Boulevard and Southwest Parkway in the early hours of Saturday, February 12.

Tajmon Robinson was charged with capital murder for the crime and has been jailed since February 16.

Zoe Brewer was the victim of the third homicide of the year when she overdosed on fentanyl less than two hours after she bought what she believed to be Percocet on Wednesday, April 20.

19-year-old Jakob Blankenship was charged with her murder on Monday, August 29, for allegedly selling her counterfeit pills.

The fourth homicide occurred Friday, May 20, and possibly into Saturday, May 21, with the brutal murder of Zachary Wood.

Four people were charged with his murder in the following week, and, as of publication, only one has posted bond.

The fifth homicide of the year happened that same weekend in the early hours of Sunday, May 22, when Andrew Lopez was found dead in a vehicle in front of a home on Covington Street.

The case is still under investigation but is currently unsolved with no suspects named.

On Wednesday, June 1, the sixth homicide occurred when 15-year-old Andrew Gable was shot and killed in an alleged marijuana deal gone bad.

Two suspects, one a juvenile and one 17, were arrested and charged with the crime.

The seventh* homicide was Saturday, June 4, when a motorcyclist was killed in a wreck with a car in the 2500 block of Kemp. The car made a left-hand turn that caused Justin Feliciano to strike the passenger side of the car on his motorcycle.

*The driver of the car is awaiting a decision from a grand jury on a charge of criminally negligent homicide. Pending the grand jury’s decision, the driver could be indicted, or the charge could be dropped.

The eighth and ninth homicides occurred Wednesday, June 8, when Kaycee Wofford, who was 32 weeks pregnant, was killed.

Her boyfriend, Paul Chandler, was charged with the murder of Kaycee and her unborn child.

The tenth homicide was Tuesday, June 21, when Paul Day of Orange Grove, Texas, was found dead at Scotland City Park with apparent gunshot wounds.

Jason Myers was charged with murder for the shooting, but he has since bonded out of jail.

The eleventh and twelfth homicides came Saturday, June 25, when police responded to a double homicide on Cartwright Road. Mark Barnett and Concepta St. Hilaire were found dead on the property.

Concepta’s ex-husband Jason St. Hilaire was also found on the property with a self-inflicted gunshot wound he later died from in the hospital. With his death, the case was closed.

The thirteenth homicide of the year was a fentanyl overdose on Friday, July 15, when Andres Diaz died of a fentanyl overdose.

Leigha Smith and Jacinto Jimenez were both charged with Diaz’s murder on September 9.

The fourteenth homicide occurred in the early hours of Monday, August 1, when Cordera Walker was found dead in the parking lot of the Haystack Bar.

At time of publication, a suspect had not been named, and the case is still being investigated.

The fifteenth homicide of the year happened Saturday, October 1, when Jorge Gonzales was found dead from an apparent gunshot wound in the Dollar Saver parking lot.

Adan Chavez was arrested and charged with the murder on Saturday, October 22.

The sixteenth homicide occurred Wednesday, October 26, when James Shierling was found dead inside his apartment in the 1300 block of 11th Street.

Police are still investigating the crime, and no suspects have been named at this point.

The seventeenth homicide of the year happened during a shooting in the 700 block of Welch Street on Thursday, October 27, that left one man dead and another hospitalized.

At time of publication, Sidney Garcia has been named as a suspect in the shooting death of Michael Allen but has not been caught.