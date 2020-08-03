Honea benefit kicks off Tuesday at Johnny Carino’s

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— It’s been a rough several months for all of us, especially those who’ve suffered from the coronavirus and healthcare workers on the front lines. Non-profits have been hurting too, and those at one local restaurant are doing something about it.

In light of a recent tragedy that struck the community pretty hard after 16-year-old Kaleb Honea was struck by an 18-wheeler on Highway 281, General Manager Brandi Farouse is hopeful the community will come together to show their support for a grieving family.

Imagine being an artist, or running a non-profit that aims to get foster dogs adopted, or just about any non-profit during this pandemic. People are scared to get out, which can leave these non-profits and others drastically seeking help to stay open.

Well, that’s where Farouse comes in.

“Our community is just kind of different than everywhere else. We all pull together when any of us need anything, we all come together during this pandemic. The support for the local restaurants is amazing. So I just wanted to support some of the other people that weren’t able to support themselves during that time,” Farouse said.

Farouse decided she would section off the restaurant with different non-profits. One of them being Texas Pit Crew, she said she’s not stopping because she’s seeing success so far.

“I get super excited because it means that everybody thinks oh they’re just putting up cute pictures, no it’s actually working. It means that people are actually walking around and looking at the stuff that we’ve done and taken the time to actually read it and then go and follow up on it,” Farouse said.

But one of Farouse’s biggest events right now is going way above getting a dog adopted.

A benefit for 16-year-old Kaleb Honea, who was involved in a major wreck two weeks ago, that left him on life support.

“I just feel very passionate about Kaleb and his family right now, I don’t personally know him but I feel like the entire community is invested and has started following them so I hope that it turns out really well and we’re able to support them in some way,” Farouse said.

Farouse teamed up with the Rider Football Booster Club and will be offering a percentage of all the proceeds during the event to the Honea family.

The event is Tuesday from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Johnny Carino’s located at 4330 Kell W. Blvd.

There will be a section of the restaurant where visitors are encouraged to leave a note for the Honea family.

Desserts will be $5, and Happy Hour will run all night long.

A percentage of the proceeds made during the time of the benefit will be donated to the Honea Family.