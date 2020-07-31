Honea family hopeful, grateful for community support

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The family of Rider football player Kaleb Honea, who is still fighting for his life after his car was struck by an 18-wheeler, is continuing to be hopeful for a miracle after a terrible car accident more than a week ago.

Kaleb’s mother, Amanda Bolding, said he is still unresponsive.

In a recent brain death test, Bolding said had Kaleb been an adult he would’ve been declared brain dead, but for now that is not the case.

Kaleb Honea’s family continues to hold on to hope for a miracle that the 16-year-old will pull through this tragedy and said the support from the community has been amazing and they hold on to their hopes he will recover.

“I just want everybody to know that I appreciate their support and everything,” Kaleb’s father Bryan Honea said.

The family said enduring and pushing through each day since the accident is a little easier thanks to all the support and prayers from the community.

“It’s amazing that people step up in the way they do, it’s really awe-inspiring,” Honea said. “I’m just glad that my son has made such an impact on not only the community but on everybody.”

Bryan Honea said he is still trying to wrap his mind around what has happened and what the family is dealing with, Kaleb’s sister saying she is just trying to stay strong for her family.

“Because we can’t all be broken down all the time,” Cheyanne Honea said. “I will always hold on to how selfless he was and how caring he was and how he always put others before himself because it was never about him it was always about everyone else until now.”

Bryan Honea has this message for Texomans.

“I know how kids are they think they are invincible,” Bryan Honea said. “I want everybody to remember that this is a wake up to, anything can happen anytime.”

The Honea family continues to ask for prayers and support as they work through this tragedy.

There are a number of ways you can support this family, whether monetarily or by donating blood in Kaleb’s honor, find details here.