Honor groups escort veteran remains through Wichita Falls to final resting place

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The remains of eight unclaimed veterans passed through Wichita Falls Friday morning en route from Amarillo to the DFW National Cemetery.

The Missing in America Project helps provide honorable final services and interment for unclaimed veteran remains with assistance from the Patriot Guard Riders and the American Legion.

Perry Sampley with the Missing in America Project is a 20 year Air Force veteran and said it is great to be a part of this project.

“There comes a time when we’re all gonna go home to the big guy in the sky and so we just like to make sure they go with the honors they deserve,” Sampley said.

On the way to the final resting place, the procession stopped at Sprint 24 off Central Freeway for a break and to refuel.

Six of the eight remains were of Vietnam veterans.