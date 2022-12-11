WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) Bows, jingle bells, mini Christmas trees, and wreaths are just a few of the things people decorated their cars with.

After six successful car shows and toy drives, families and kids got one last chance to get in the Christmas spirit, while raising money for Scotland Park Elementary and local families. Music, Santa, Mrs. Claus, and the grinch also made an appearance.

Karla Watson, General Manager of Hooters, said they want the community to know Hooters is more than just beer and wings.

“Bringing the car show here, I feel like just helps the community come together. Like, there’s such a variety today. I’m just like blown away with the turnout but it’s just a better for the community in general. Hooters is not just beer and wings, we do so much more. Hooters is there a lot for Autism awareness as well so we just want to help out and make that a known fact for us,” Watson said.

Though that was the last one of this year, Watson says they are planning to have their next one in April.