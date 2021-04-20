“Horrific dog attack: J’Kai needs your support”, GoFundMe set-up for two-year-old victim

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A GoFundMe account has been set up for a Wichita Falls toddler who was the victim of a dog attack.

Two-year-Old J’Kai, who is described as bright, smart, and lively, was the victim of a dog attack on Friday, April 16. J’Kai was taken to Fort Worth due to the severity of his injuries.

According to the webpage, J’Kai suffered injuries to the back of his head and will need ongoing reconstructive treatment over two years to help him recover from his injuries.

J’Kai’s family will need to travel to Fort Worth for his procedures.

“My goal is for my brother to be able to focus on his son’s healing instead of worrying about the financial strain. Funds will go towards lodging, food, travel back and forth to Fort Worth and any bills or unexpected expenses,” J’Kai’s aunt and organizer of the account Carrie McClain wrote.

To donate to J’Kai’s GoFundMe click here.