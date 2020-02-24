Horse causes havoc on highway

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — An unusual sight was spotted Sunday on Central Freeway in Wichita Falls.

The Wichita County Sheriff’s Office had their hands full when a loose horse decided to take to the freeway, literally.

The horse was first discovered near the old Hawkridge golf course on Loop 11, when sheriff deputies attempted to catch the horse, the horse took off right down the highway, leading deputies on a pursuit that lasted several miles.

Deputies were able to turn the horse off the highway with their cars and then pin him in off the access road near Old Iowa Park Road, where a cowboy arrived to help get it on a trailer.

The owners have not come forward yet and the horse remains in the custody of the Wichita County Humane Society.

Video and photos appear courtesy of Rene White

