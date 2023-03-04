IOWA PARK (KFDX/KJTL) — A local winery is celebrating their anniversary Saturday evening.

It’s been five years since the grand opening of Horseshoe Bend Cellars back in 2018. Since then, this family owned business has fully operated as being the only fully commercial wine making winery in the area.

At the event you could find live music, 15% percent off any purchases made and free tours of the facility. Owners said they are so grateful to this community.

“Out of the five years, we still love seeing customers, having them come up to the winery, and also sitting down with them and having a great conversation. Sometimes we end up being here until 10 o’clock at night with some of the customers having a good conversation. We went through COVID, COVID was pretty hard but we got through COVID and now we are stronger than ever, and we plan on doing this

for many more years,” Horseshoe General Manager Gabriele Poenitzsch said.

The winery has a lot of events planned within the next month.

Click here for more information.