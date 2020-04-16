Hospice cancels 33rd annual Friends of Hospice golf tournament amid COVID-19 concerns

1  of  3
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Hospice of Wichita Falls announced that one of their biggest fundraising events besides the Tree of Lights campaign will be canceled for 2020 due to COVID-19.

The annual Friends of Hospice Golf tournament raises money to help those that are unable to come up with the funds for their loved ones seeking care.

While members of hospice are saddened about canceling the event, those with the organization say it is for the safety of their community, which is their biggest priority.

Although canceling will affect their funds, some sponsors are letting hospice keep the money

“We have great sponsors each and every year, great golfers and so some of those and many of those said that those funds that we could keep them even though we’re not having a golf tournament so that has helped so much, and we’re very appreciative to that, Chief Executive Officer of Hospice Wichita Falls Alisa Echols said.

The tournament usually raises tens of thousands of dollars.

If you would like to donate to hospice click here.

