Hospice of WF gives away painting for Juneteenth Celebration

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A local black artist graciously donated two of her paintings to Hospice of Wichita Falls to be given to members of the community.

The community had the chance to sign up for Sandi Gant’s paintings in a drawing at the Juneteenth Celebration at Spudder Park last month.

Gant, Hospice CEO Alisa Echols and Wichita Falls City Councilor DeAndra Chenault were there to make the presentation to the winners.

“The name of the paintings is ‘Pensive.’ It’s what I named it when I first started it and I think it lives up to that. It was something I thought would fit very well with what we’re going here at hospice. Pensive, being Pensive,” Gant said.

Gant says she also has other paintings and sculptures available. Visit Gant’s website to view more of her work.