Hospice of WF grief counselor offers advice to those grieving this holiday season

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — While the holidays are supposed to be the most wonderful time of year, the season can feel everything but joyful for those experiencing the loss of a loved one.

A time that’s supposed to be spent surrounded by loved ones and making memories can be a time of sadness for those mourning the loss of a loved one.

“If it’s the first holiday especially, it’s difficult it’s the most difficult one. It does get better but the first one is always the most difficult,” Hospice of Wichita Falls Grief Counselor and Bereavement Facilitator Joan Pruitt said.

Pruitt said it’s important that those experiencing feelings of grief know that those feelings are normal and that if you know someone going through this simply just being there for them goes a long way.

“So many times I hear from others is, ‘I want to talk more than people want to listen,’ that’s what I hear from a lot of grieving folks so just lend a listening ear,” Pruitt said.

Pruitt also said doing things like celebrating your loved one instead of mourning them and coming up with new traditions in their honor is a great way to heal too.

“We just know that grief is hard and lonely work and we want people to know that they are not alone, that we’re here to help them because isolation is the enemy of a grieving heart,” Pruitt said.

She said being honest about your feelings and expressing them can make all the difference in celebrating the holidays without your loved one.

“We don’t always need to be merry and bright when we don’t feel like that, as well as, if we don’t feel like decking the halls, we can have a Christmas that’s a little bit different this year,” Pruitt said.

But it can still be a Christmas that’s full of love.

If you or someone you know may be dealing with grief this holiday season, click here for more information.