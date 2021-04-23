Hospice of WF holds drive-thru luncheon in light of Volunteer Appreciation Week

WICHITA FALLS )KFDX/KJTL)— This week is volunteer appreciation week for folks at Hospice of Wichita Falls.

Normally, they would celebrate their more than 200 volunteers with a luncheon. But due to the pandemic, they got creative with a drive-thru lunch.

Volunteers were presented with an appreciation certificate along with several other goodies including a catfish meal provided by the orchard. Director of Volunteer Services, Darbi Glassburn said it’s important to recognize their volunteers because, without them, they couldn’t do what they do.

“Hospice of Wichita Falls could not run without our volunteers and like everyone else, March of last year we realized how much we really needed them when we had to send them all home so sometimes you don’t know what you have until you don’t have it,” Glassburn said.

Glassburn said they are always in need of more volunteers, in fact now more than ever.

If you would like information on how you can become a volunteer, click here.