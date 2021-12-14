Hospice of WF less than $35,000 away from fundraising goal, donate to Tree of Lights campaign

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Hospice of Wichita Falls still needs your help reaching their fundraising goal of $275,000 during the Tree of Lights campaign, their biggest fundraiser of the year.

As of Tuesday afternoon, December 14, over $240,000 has been raised for the 36th year of the campaign.

A donation of $10 will light one light on the tree, with the goal of illuminating the star that sits atop the tree by their fundraising deadline of Friday, December 17, 2021.

As soon as the fundraising goal is met, the star at the top of the tree will be lit and remain so for the rest of the holiday season.

Donations can be made by cash, check, or credit card (Visa, Mastercard, Discover, and American Express) via: