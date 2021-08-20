Hospice of WF ready to serve community with new facilities after ribbon-cutting

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A little more than a month ago, Hospice of Wichita Falls unveiled its newly constructed bereavement and meeting center to just a few people.

Friday was the official ribbon-cutting for all to see.

The Dillard Family Meeting Center and Fain Foundation Grief Support Center are part of phase one of the Hospice’s ‘building on a legacy of care’ expansion project. Executive Director Alisa Echols says it has been a dream of theirs to have an on-site grieve center.

“Now, we can host more children’s programs here on-site, offer more programs to adults who are grieving and now we have a meeting center that we can host events here,” Echols said.

Echols says they are grateful to all the foundations, businesses, and individual donors that supported this project. Adding, they are excited for their next big project, opening the new 24-bed inpatient center.