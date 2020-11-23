Hospice of WF to kick off 35th annual Tree of Lights Campaign

It’s time for the 35th annual “Tree of Lights Campaign” hosted by the Hospice of Wichita Falls starting November 24.

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— It’s time for the 35th annual “Tree of Lights Campaign” hosted by the Hospice of Wichita Falls starting November 24.

The annual “Lighting of the Tree” will take place at its usual spot on top of the Southwest building on Kemp Blvd.

During the campaign, the community can light a light on the tree in honor and memory of a special person in their life, making this a sentimental favorite for the board of directors, staff, volunteers, and the community.

The tree, along with the star on top, will be lit on November 24, and on November 25, the star will go dark until the Hospice staff achieves their fundraising goal of $250,000.

The tree will remain lit throughout the holiday season as a reminder of the friends and family members who have been honored.

If the hospice staff meet their goal, the star will be lit during the 6:00 p.m. KFDX 3 newscast on December 18.

All donations received through this campaign allowed Hospice of Wichita Falls to provide care, education, resources, support, and sometimes simply a hand to hold, to those who are facing life-threatening illnesses.

Stay tuned because the lighting of the tree will take place during the 6 p.m. weather segment with our very own Chief Meteorologist Kevin Selle on November 24.