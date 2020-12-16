Hospice of Wichita Falls 35th annual Tree of Lights campaign update – December 16, 2020

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — For 35 years, Hospice of Wichita Falls has held its annual Tree of Lights fundraiser, and this year, organizers have raised about $205,000 dollars so far.

This year’s goal is $250,0000, which will go toward providing care, education, resource and support to those who are facing life-threatening illnesses.

“We have been in this community for 35 years and we have been true to our mission to this community, to our patients to our staff, and we want to be the hospice of choice at least for another 35 more years,” Hospice of Wichita Falls Executive Director Alisa Echols said.

If Hospice of Wichita Falls reaches its goal by Friday, Dec. 18, at 5 p.m., Meteorologist Kevin Selle will help officials light the star sitting on top of the tree at the top of Chase Bank by Sikes Senter Mall.

To donate, click here.