Hospice of Wichita Falls 35th annual Tree of Lights campaign update – December 17, 2020

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — With the 5:00 p.m. Friday deadline for the 35th annual Tree of Lights campaign approaching, officials with Hospice of Wichita Falls said they are closing on their fundraising goal.

As of 3:00 p.m. Hospice of Wichita Falls is still $18,000 short of their $250,000 goal.

If Hospice of Wichita Falls reaches its goal by December 18 at 5:00 p.m., Meteorologist Kevin Selle will help officials light the star sitting on top of the tree at the top of Chase Bank by Sikes Senter Mall.

Donations can be made up until Friday’s 5:00 p.m. deadline.

If you’d like to make a donation, you can do so in one of the following ways: