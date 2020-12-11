Hospice of Wichita Falls 35th annual Tree of Lights campaign update

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — One week remains in the Hospice of Wichita Falls 35th annual Tree of Lights fundraising campaign, but officials said they are still over $100,000 short of their goal.

The campaign began November 24 with the “Lighting of the Tree” on top of the Southwest Building on Kemp Boulevard during the weather segment of the 6:00 p.m. newscast on KFDX.

$148,350 has been raised as of Thursday, December 10.

Over $7,275 has been raised by Hospice of Wichita Falls staff members’ Facebook fundraisers alone.

During the campaign, the community has the opportunity to light a light on the tree in honor or memory of a special person in their life.

Since November 25, the star atop the Tree of Lights has gone dark and will remain unlit until Hospice of Wichita Falls meets its fundraising goal of $250,000.

If the fundraising goal is met by 5:00 p.m. December 18, the star will be lit during the 6:00 newscast on KFDX that same night.

If you’d like to make a donation, you can do so in one of the following ways: