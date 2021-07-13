Hospice of Wichita Falls directors excited to open new facilities to serve the community

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Tuesday is a big day for those at Hospice of Wichita Falls, as it’s the organization’s first time displaying its new bereavement and meeting center, a project that has been in the works for the last few years.

“I don’t think anybody would think we would be where we are today when we started in the little house on Kemp Street in 1985, to moving into what we thought was a huge building back in the 1990s to now,” Hospice of Wichita Falls Executive Director Alis Echols said.

Employees began moving into the new space just last week. The new bereavement center features two large meeting centers, a legacy wall and a grief support center equipped with several classrooms.

“What we were doing was the right thing at the right time to meet the needs in the community so to see it from creation and lines on paper to a standing facility,” Hospice of Wichita Falls Director of Development and Facilities Jake Truetee said.

Both hospice directors say the facility was fully funded by the community in which it serves.

“Hospice of Wichita Falls has given me the opportunity to see the community support in a way that you hear about,” Truette said.

“So blessed. This has been a dream of ours forever at Hospice of Wichita Falls to have a grief center so we can offer grief services to kids, to adults, to anybody in this community who’s grieving,” Echols said.

Echols says being able to extend their outreach and the legacy of Hospice of Wichita Falls is most important to her.

“Our legacy here at Hospice of Wichita Falls is so important, we’ve been in this community for 36 years,” Echols said.

In addition to the new bereavement and meeting center, directors say there is still more to look forward to with the new 24 bed impatient center opening by the end of the year.

“We’ll be able to care for more people, we’ll be able to offer more families the ability to be on-site and be close to their loved ones and really focus on their loved one and not where they are,” Truette said.

“We’ve always been able to provide great services here at Hospice of Wichita Falls but now we can provide exceptional services,” Echols said.

They take great pride in serving the community and can ensure Texomans the future for Hospice of Wichita Falls looks bright.

Now both directors tell me that there will be a ribbon-cutting ceremony in the coming weeks as well as a full open house for the public that they will be announcing here soon.