WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Officials with Hospice of Wichita Falls Thursday announced they have received a five-star rating from the Centers for Medicare & Medical Services.

“We are very proud of this achievement and it is a direct reflection of the hard work and dedication our team members provide our patients and their families,” Angela Culley, Communications Coordinator for HOWF said in a press release.

Only 13% of all hospices in Texas are ranked at the Five Star level, and only 12% in the entire United States are ranked at the Five Star level.

Hospice of Wichita Falls contracts with HealthCare First to send Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems survey to the caregivers/families 90 days after a patient has passed on our services.

The results of the surveys rank us compared to all hospices across the nation – both non-profit and for-profit hospices.

These surveys are very valuable as they give us a first-hand account from the family members of what we do well and where we might need improvement.

The CAHPS quality measure scores from caregiver’s responses grade us in areas such as:

Communication with the family

Getting timely help

Treating the patient with respect

Emotional and Spiritual help

Help for pain and symptoms

Training family to care for the patient

Rating of this hospice

Willingness to recommend this hospice

Beginning in May the Centers for Medicare & Medical Services will be publicly reporting hospice’s star ratings.

CMS looked back over 8 quarters of CAHPS surveys, from 2019 – 2021, and HOWF was above state and national percentages in all areas, and on a scale of 1-5, received the highest possible score of five stars.

About Hospice of Wichita Falls

Hospice of Wichita Falls is the only nonprofit hospice in the community and the only one with a dedicated Inpatient Hospice Center, providing care to patients and families in Wichita Falls and North Central Texas since 1985.

Hospice of Wichita Falls provides physical and medical care for our patients of any age with life-threatening illnesses, as well as emotional and spiritual support for patients and their families.

Servicing the following 11 counties in North Texas: Archer, Baylor, Clay, Foard, Hardeman, Jack, Knox, Montague, Wichita, Wilbarger and Young.