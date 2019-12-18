Hospice of Wichita Falls expansion project construction begins

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Construction fences have been put up and dirt is moving as Hospice of Wichita Falls begins its new expansion project.

The $15 million fundraising goal was met in June 2019, and the project will consist of two phases.

The first phase will include a new inpatient center on Cypress Avenue and a new bereavement center on the main campus grounds.

The second phase will include a renovation of the current main campus building into a more administrative and palliative care environment.

Director of Development Jake Truette said some clinical teams are having to share converted offices for work.

He said once the new center is complete, they’ll have more room for patients.

“It’s a big facility,” Truette said. “The new center will have 24 inpatient suites, so I use the word suite instead of a room, we currently have 12 patient rooms. The new center will have 24. We’ll double our room capacity. Each suite will also have its own family area inside of the room. As well as a restroom, a full restroom so that the caregiver and loved ones can stay on-suite overnight. They can shower and freshen up-right inside the room and never have to leave the room.”

Truette says the bereavement center project part of the first phase should be completed by the end of 2020.

The new inpatient center should then open shortly after in early 2021.

Once phase one is complete, phase two construction and the renovation of the main campus building will begin.

Truette said the project should take about three to four years to complete.