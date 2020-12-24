Hospice of Wichita Falls finds creative ways to battle loneliness during holidays

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — For residents of nursing homes and hospice centers, the holidays can be some of the loneliest times of the year.

Officials with Hospice of Wichita Falls said although they can’t replace family and friends, FaceTiming loved ones and having volunteers talk with patients are just a couple of things that can help their state of mind and body.

Family is one of the key components of the holiday season. But during the pandemic, nursing homes and hospice facilities are getting creative in battling loneliness.

“Our nurses, when they go in to see patients, they’ll call or FaceTime the families so that they can see them, kind of an extra set of eyes. A lot of the nursing facilities are also pretty good about FaceTiming with families,” Hospice of Wichita Falls bereavement program lead Jessica Morris said.

But sometimes virtual interaction can do more harm than good.

“A lot of them, they wonder ‘why? Why isn’t my daughter coming to see me?’ so it increases their confusion too,” Morris said.

Hospice volunteers usually come and sit with patients when nurses and caregivers were not around, but the pandemic has altered that as well. While contact is limited, officials said nurses are doing what they can to help.

“We have one nurse in the inpatient center, she sings to the patients. So we help try to make it a little bit better for them,” Hospice of Wichita Falls nurse Megan Ermis said.

During this time where nurses and frontline workers are needed most, nurses like Ermis are realising how vital this line of work really is.

“Those patients need us and the families need to know how their loved one is doing. I think that’s the only way for the patients that it’s gotten better is for us to be a better nurse,” Ermis said.

“Taking care of that depression and isolation that will kind of keep them with us a little longer,” Morris said.

Hospice workers giving care to those who are at the most risk during a special time of the year.

Morris also said hospice social workers reach out to family as well to make sure they aren’t feeling isolated either.