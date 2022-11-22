WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Hospice of Wichita Falls kicked off its annual Tree of Light fundraising campaign.

The campaign began Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022, with the ‘Light of the Tree’ on top of the Southwest Building on Kemp Boulevard during the 6 p.m. newscast on KFDX.

The campaign brings the community together with a chance to light a light on the tree in honor or memory of someone special in their life.

The tree and star will remain lit on November 22, but after, the star will be dark until hospice meets its fundraising goal of $300,000. The tree will remain on throughout the holiday season to remind folks of the friends and family members who have been honored.

If the goal is met, the star will be lit Friday, December 16, during the 6 p.m. newscast on KFDX.

There are several ways to donate to Hospice.

Donations can be made by cash, check, Venmo or credit card by:

calling Hospice of Wichita falls at 940-691-0982

in person at 4909 Johnson Road in Wichita Falls

Venmo @HospiceofWF

Online by clicking here

Supporters who donate $250 or more during the Tree of Lights campaign will receive a commemorative ornament.