Hospice of Wichita Falls set to kick off 35th year of Tree of Lights Campaign

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Hospice of Wichita Falls is preparing to kick off the 35th year of their annual Tree of Lights fundraising campaign.

The campaign will officially begin November 24 with the “Lighting of the Tree” on top of the Southwest Building on Kemp Boulevard during the weather segment of the 6:00 p.m. newscast on KFDX.

During the campaign, the community has the opportunity to light a light on the tree in honor or memory of a special person in their life.

The tree, along with the star on top, will be lit on November 24, but on November 25, the star will go dark until Hospice of Wichita Falls meets their fundraising goal of $250,000.

If the fundraising goal is met, the star will be lit during the 6:00 newscast on KFDX on December 18th.

If you’d like more information on the campaign or to donate, click here.

KFDX/KJTL is proud to partner with Hospice of Wichita Falls every year to spread awareness of the Tree of Lights Campaign in an effort to help them achieve their fundraising goal.

Each year, Hospice of Wichita Falls graciously hosts a Media Appreciation Luncheon every year ahead of the kick-off of the campaign.

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic spike in Wichita County, officials made the decision to deliver meals rather than host a luncheon.

Mark your calendars for the 6:00 p.m. newscasts on November 24 for the “Lighting of the Tree” kickoff and December 18 for the lighting of the star if the fundraising goal is met.