Hospice of Wichita Falls to hold volunteer training

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Hospice of Wichita Falls will be holding a volunteer training beginning on May 6.

Participants will be trained in areas where help needed such as patient and family support, office support, community awareness, and providing special skills and services.

After training, people can choose which area best fits for them.

Here is who can volunteer:

People 18 years and older who give time and talents to support and broaden the work of our organization Friends or relatives of former hospice patients

People who have heard about Hospice of Wichita Falls and believe in our mission

People from both rural and urban areas

People who live in any of the 12 North Texas counties in our service area

People from all cultures and backgrounds.

Due to COVID, space is limited and pre-registration is required.

For more information or to register, you can call 940-691-0982 or click here.