Hospice of Wichita Falls to kick off 34th Annual Tree of Lights Campaign

November 19th will mark the official start of the 34th annual Tree of Lights Campaign for Hospice of Wichita Falls with the “Lighting of the Tree” on top of the Southwest Building on Kemp Blvd.

During the campaign the community has the opportunity to light a light on the tree in honor or memory of a special person in their life, making this a sentimental favorite of our Board of Directors, staff, volunteers, and the community alike. We hope this tradition holds a special place in your heart as well.

The tree, along with the star on top, will be lit on November 19th, but on November 20th, the star will go dark until we have met our fundraising goal of $275,000. The tree will remain lit throughout the holiday season as a reminder of the friends and family members who have been honored. If we meet our goal, the star will be lit during the 6:00 newscasts on December 13th.

The donations received through this campaign enable Hospice of Wichita Falls to provide care, education, resources, support and sometimes simply a hand to hold, to those who are facing life-threatening illnesses.

For the past 34 years Hospice of Wichita Falls has been the only non-profit, free-standing hospice in the area providing exceptional service night and day. We are blessed by community members whose continued support assists us in fulfilling our mission of Care, Hope and Support for All When Illness Threatens Life by providing us with the ability to never deny series to anyone needing hospice care due to lack of insurance or financial resources.

The Tree of Light schedule is as follows:

November 19, Campaign Kick-Off / Tree Lighting Ceremony during local TV 6:00 p.m. newscasts

November 30-December 13, Donation table set up at Market Street on Kell

Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Saturdays from 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Sundays from 12:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Donation Kiosk at Sikes Senter Mall

Saturday, November 30 th from 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

from 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. Saturday, December 7th from 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

December 13, Radio Day 102.3 The Bull FM from 7:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

December 13, Lighting of the Star during local TV 6:00 newscasts (if the goal is met)

Donations can be made at Hospice of Wichita Falls in person or over the phone, online at www.howf.org/tree-of-lights-dates or at the donation table at Market Street.

*Contributions to Hospice of Wichita Falls are tax-deductible under current IRS regulations.