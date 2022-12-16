WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Friday, December 16, is the last day for the Hospice of Wichita Falls Tree of Lights campaign to fundraise.

The goal for this year is $300,000, and if Hospice hits that goal by 5 p.m. Friday, they’ll light the star on top of their tree at 6 p.m.

To find out how you can donate, click here.

Check this story often for updates on Hospice’s fundraising efforts.

7:30 A.M.

During a live interview with Jaron Spor during Texoma’s Morning Fox, Development Lead Erin Spiva said that at 7 a.m., Hospice of Wichita Falls was at $259-thousand raised.