Hospice of Wichita Falls unveils ‘Mane Event Horse’

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Hospice of Wichita Falls is celebrating a new fixture outside of its inpatient care center that is dedicated in memory of two former patients.

Dale Neely had the idea for the mane horse after wanting to find a way to pay tribute to his parents and the community.

“I wanted to leave a legacy for my parents and hospice so we came up with the idea of doing one of the mane event horses,” Neely said.

After losing his dad in 2009, Neely came up with the idea of raising money for a statue dedicated to his Dad.

“We kind of started this journey 12 years ago and we came to the end of it because I promised to do it for 12 years,” Neely said.

With an initial fundraising goal of $10,000 dollars across 10 years, Neely managed to raise all of that money in 12 months.

Hospice of Wichita Falls Executive Director Alisa Echols said that “Dale started the “90 for Dad” bike ride in 2009 in honor of his dad, and it’s just such a great a visual that we have out of here that everyone can see.”

Echols said that it’s great to finally to have the statue outside hospice’s main building.

“It’s just an honor to have it here just to remember not only dale’s dad and mom who we had the honor to take care of, but also for the community who gives back to us through so many fundraisers throughout the year,” Echols said.

For Neely, the horse serves as monument to care received by his parents and his family

“I was just surprised at how much care they not only gave them, but gave us as a family,” Neely said.

A fitting legacy for both his parents and the community Hospice of Wichita Falls serves.

Registration is open for this year “90 for Dad” bike ride.