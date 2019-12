WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Each year Hospice of Wichita Falls raises money during their Tree of Lights campaign.

At close of business Thursday, Hospice raised $190,000 of their $275,000 goal. That means, by Friday night, they need to come up with another $85,000.

Make sure you join our very own Kevin Selle along with the legendary Skip McBride Friday night at 6, to see if Hospice has met their goal!

Click here for more information and to make your donation.