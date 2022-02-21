WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Hospice of Wichita Falls is hoping its latest push encourages our community to sign up to help make a difference for patients and families during what can be an incredibly tough time.

You can talk to just about any volunteer or staff member and they’ll tell you just how special the bonds you create with everyone involved.

“It’s just rewarding, very rewarding,” Hospice of Wichita Falls volunteer Linda Burbank said.

Hospice staff, who serve 12 counties across North Central Texas, can be pulled in many different directions so volunteer support is paramount.

“Some of our patients don’t have the support that others have. So the volunteer is a vital part of their care they receive through Hospice Wichita Falls, and those who do have a family, it’s helpful for the family, it provides some respite for the caregiver, or just gives a break for the family members and sometimes its good to just see somebody new,” Hospice of Wichita Falls Volunteer Programs Specialist Savannah Morales said.

Morales may see that impact more than others.

“We have lots of stories. Some of them make you cry, some of them make you laugh, so it’s great to hear from our volunteers,” Morales said.

Burbank has quite the story.

“My husband was here and when he passed away, I felt like it was my way of giving back. It’s very rewarding, you have patients hug your neck and tell you how much they appreciate what you do,” Burbank said.

Now, closing in on a year of volunteering, Burbank hopes others answer the same call.

“There’s so much you can do for other people and you don’t realize what people need until they’re put in a position to where they’ve got a loved one here and they just need support from somebody who’s been there,” Burbank said.

Hospice of Wichita Falls volunteer training gets you ready for that. A four-week, hybrid format with an early class and an evening class.

It prepares you to aid hospice’s biggest need, patient care and Morales knows stories like Burbanks can make all the difference in getting newcomers in the door.

“They have different skills and they have different interests, so I feel like when we bring in those different volunteers, they can relate to someone in the class and connect that way and help them feel comfortable getting started,” Morales said. “Anyone interested in working with our patients and helping support their families and our staff through this time, we’d love to have you.”

It’s as simple as getting registered, trained then you can begin to make a difference. Click here for more information about volunteering.