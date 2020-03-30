Breaking News
Hospital employee among 12 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Comanche Co.

Local News
LAWTON (KFDX/KJTL) — Officials with the Comanche County Memorial Hospital have confirmed the total number of positive COVID-19 tests has risen to 12, including one employee of the hospital.

CCMH healthcare officials received COVID-19 test results back over the weekend to bring the total number to 10 of patients who have tested positive for the coronavirus (COVID-19) through CCMH testing protocols, a hospital employee among them.

Our first positive result for one of our employees was reported over the weekend.  This person has been notified and has been taking the precautionary measures to self-quarantine.  Staff and anyone who has been in contact with this patient has been notified and all safeguards remain in place.  No more patient information will be released as we follow HIPPA regulations for all patients.

— CCMH Official Press Release

Of the 10 total cases, six were tested through the hospital and four tested positive through the Assessment drive-through clinic. 

Three of the hospital tested patients remain as inpatients in our COVID-19 unit in isolation receiving care. 

The remaining seven positives are self-quarantined at home.  

The 10 confirmed cases through CCMH and the two confirmed cases at Fort Sill bring the total for the county to 12.

Comanche County Health Department is investigating all positive cases in Comanche County.

Please find the full press release from Comanche County Memorial Hospital below:

