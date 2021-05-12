Hospital workers celebrate changes at Electra Memorial

ELECTRA (KFDX/KJTL) — Frontline workers at Electra Memorial Hospital are embracing change as building renovations and a new logo usher in a fresh look for the hospital district.

The changes come at a time when hospital staff is finally seeing the light at the end of the tunnel.

With COVID vaccines on the market and case numbers dropping, they say change is here and long overdue.

It’s a new day at Electra Memorial Hospital.

“Tt’s a new beginning, kind of fresh, now that we have gone through all the COVID together. Everybody is excited for a new start to everything. Almost. Hopefully. Fingers crossed,” Director of Respiratory Sarah England said.

England says the hospital district’s new look and logo hit the right notes.

“There are so many entities within our hospital district, I think it symbolizes that we are all together,” England said.

The Electra Hospital District is composed of ten distinctly different businesses. All working together as one during an unprecedented pandemic.

“They took good care of our patients. And I don’t think that you can get better patient care than here during the pandemic and for anytime not just during the pandemic. We learned a lot and we succeed and we survived,” Chief Nursing Officer Kim Gilbert said.

Gilbert says she’s proud of the work her team of nurses and that if anything, the pandemic has brought them closer together.

“They are amazing. They work together. Better together. That’s our hashtag. Better together,” Gilbert said.

Helping their communities then, now, and into the future.

Along with building renovations, each of the 10 individual businesses that make up the Electra Hospital District will now feature their own identity, backed by the Electra Hospital District as a subtle reminder that success is only possible working as a team.