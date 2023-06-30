WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Although it may not look like much right now, Delta Hotel General Manager, Tom Pugh said folks staying at the new hotel will have a slew of luxurious amenities such as an in-house steak house, pool and Jacuzzi, and rooms that come with a pretty sweet view.

“A full-service hotel and, as you can see by looking around, the very luxury brand from Marriott, so we’re excited about bringing what’s a new brand to Wichita Falls,” Pugh said.

Not to mention a large convention center that Pugh says could be a huge recruitment factor when it comes to bringing in new conventions.

“We are looking for the opportunity to bring things into Wichita Falls that maybe haven’t been here in a while or new things that are now currently in Fort Worth, Dallas, Austin. The idea is to bring in new business and new people into this city,” Pugh said.

Although there’s still a bit to be done, Pugh said the hotel should be open before one of the biggest annual events in this city.

“Hotter ‘n’ Hell, we plan on being ready for that. We’re looking forward to having all the people here in Wichita Falls and getting to enjoy that. We plan on opening somewhere around August 8th. That’s a tentative date right now, but that’s what we’re working toward,” Pugh said.

And as for those Hotter’n Hell riders booking rooms in advance?

“Right now, we are just taking a waiting list for Hotter’n Hell. Being such a large event and the difficulty getting guest rooms, we don’t want to put anyone in a position where we don’t open on time, and then they’re without a hotel room,” Pugh said.

And just to clear up any rumors, there is no rooftop pool or restaurant. They are located on the first floor.

