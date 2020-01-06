Hotter ‘N Hell 2020 preparations underway

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — It may surprise you, but preparations for the 2020 Hotter ‘N Hell Hundred are already underway.

The four day event in August is drawing a lot of buzz nearly eight months in advance. Registration opened January 1 and so far there are more than 500 riders signed up.

Executive director Chip Filer expects the total number of participants to grow from last year thanks to the newly added streams & valleys event.

“I love to have 10-11000 people in the endurance ride… And maybe a weekend of 12-13,000 people total,” Filer said.

The expanded gravel grind event is called the Quadzilla. The event combines to the 100k gravel grind to the popular triple threat.

Hotter ‘N Hell weekend is August 27 to 30. To sign up for any of the events click here.