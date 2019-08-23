Hotter N’ Hell Hundred boosts local economy

WICHITA FALLS, TEXAS (KFDX/KJTL) — According to the Wichita Falls Chamber of Commerce, Hotter N’ Hell Hundred has an 8 million dollar impact on Wichita Falls. Now that doesn’t necessarily mean Wichita Falls makes 8 million dollars off of the ride, but it sure does give our economy a nice boost.

It’s that time of year again, no not Christmas or Halloween, its time for the 2019 Hotter N’ Hell Bike Ride.

“All of these people come in and they spend money at hotels, restaurants, in stores, bars and gas stations and so on. As a result, our economy is bigger when they leave,” said, President of Chamber of Commerce, Henry Florsheim.

The owner of Healthy’s Downtown, Carrie Gardner, is gearing up for her very first Hotter N’ Hell. Something shes excited and nervous about.

“Well because I’m embarrassed to say, I’ve always watched this from a distance so I’ve never been in the middle of it. But I’ve only ever really watched it on tv or pictures of it in the newspapers, so for living here all my life I’ve never seen it,” Gardner said.

Let alone have an entire business right where all the action is starting.

“We’re gonna see like what the crowd is like or if we still have product. If we start running out of product that can get interesting because I can’t get it after 3 o clock and I won’t have access until Monday to get it, so that would be a good problem,” Gardner said.

Next door to Healthy’s is The Hive, a new yoga studio that will be experiencing its first HHH, and owner, Taylor James said there are multiple benefits from yoga for cyclists before and after the ride.

“For joint mobility, posture is a really big thing so being bent over all day can help you get to standing normal, stress relief, I mean I can go on about it but there are lots of benefits from it,” James said.

These businesses can help these cyclists rejuvenate their bodies after a 100-mile ride, in turn, they will be helping the local economy gain more traction as downtown continues to grow.