WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — One-hundred degree weather and starting to see more people on bikes only means one thing: the 42nd Hotter ‘N Hell Hundred is near.

“A lot of going on, it’s all tracking really well and we think this will be one of the best years ever,” Founder and Chairman Roby Christie said.

The Hotter’N Hell is one of the oldest and largest cycling events in the nation. Thousands come here to participate in the many endurance rides or other special events. Founder Roby Christie said nearly 10,000 have already signed up to enjoy all the event has to offer.

“The Consumer Show is going to be great. We’ve got large shops and companies coming to entertain people and show them new products. We’re gonna have pickleball courts inside the convention center. The spaghetti dinner is something everybody should enjoy,” Christie said.

While the popular rides like the 25, 50 and 100 miles are filling up, there is one area they’d like to see more registrations,

“We’re looking forward to a great year out there on the 10k ride. It’s been restructured a little bit, and I think it’ll provide a more fun experience for children and adults that wanna ride 6.2 miles,” Christie said.

“It goes through Lucy Park which is pretty shaded and back down the river, we really need a lot more kids all the kids that were riding the 10K all kind of grown up and gone on to the longer rides so were trying to get that young blood in there,” 10-K ride Promoter and Committee member Amy Hamlin said.

Hamlin said Hotter’N Hell is truly something everyone can participate in whether that’s riding, or even volunteering, the event continues to have a significant impact on Wichita Falls economically and socially.

“It’s gonna be a really family-friendly event, and if you haven’t been, you need to attend,” Hamlin said.

“We have good people in town that support us, but people all over the world come to enjoy Wichita Falls hospitality,” Christie said.

“The next few weeks would look like running with our hair on fire,” he added.

It’ll feel that way for cyclists training in this heat, but everyone’s doing their part to make sure year 42 is better than ever! For more information on Hotter ‘N Hell, click here.