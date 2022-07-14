WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Back in 1982, a group of Wichitans had an idea for a bike ride here in the Falls, but after the first year’s major success, organizers decided to host the event the following year.

40 years later, the Hotter’N Hell Hundred is going stronger than ever and gaining international recognition as the largest one-day bike ride in the nation, and that ride is what landed the Hotter’N Hell Hundred in Bicycling Magazine‘s “Hundo” edition, putting it in the top five most sought after rides in the U.S.

Hotter’N Hell Hundred Chairman Robie Christie said when they first started Hotter’N Hell Hundred four decades ago, he had no clue how large it would it grow.

“We came together with a unity to put together a notable event that could gain a reputation in the United States, if not worldwide, and the first year, those things happened,” Christie said.

Hotter’N Hell Hundred has grown to be the largest one-day bike ride in the entire U.S., which has gained the attention of one of the most well-known bicycling magazines.

“We’ve got a national magazine, Bicycling Magazine, in front of me, and it has published a magazine for this month called the “Hundo”, which is a magazine dedicated to hundred-mile bicycle rides in the United States, and it lists five must-do bicycle rides,” Christie said.

As you can probably guess, Hotter’N Hell Hundred made that top five list out of the entire nation.

“There’s a true sense of gratification that all the work that literally thousands of Wichitans have put out to make the event successful has been recognized by people that don’t even know us, they know the essence of our work,” Christie said.

Hotter’N Hell was placed in the top 5, calling the event the “Texas ride of passage,” touching on the fact that the majority of the time, temperatures will be in the triple digits, something that Christie said is one of the most memorable things about Hotter’N Hell Hundred.

“You can talk to people in Europe and Asia and the South Pacific or wherever, and you’re going to find people that know who Hotter’N Hell is and where Hotter’N Hell is,” Christie said.

With the 40th anniversary coming up, Christie is hoping for the largest turnout he’s seen so far.

Registration for Hotter’N Hell Hundred is already open. Christie said so far, they are right around 5,000 people registered.