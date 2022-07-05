WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A beloved Hotter’N Hell weekend event is returning to Downtown Wichita Falls this year with a nostalgic twist.

Officials with Downtown Wichita Falls Development announced Tuesday, July 5, 2022, that registration is now open for the fourth annual Hotter’N Ale 0.5K Bar Crawl.

Hotter’N Ale 2022 will take place on Saturday, August 27, 2022, beginning at 4:30 p.m. at Park Central, located on the corner of 8th Street and Scott Avenue.

The cost is $45 per person. There is also an upgraded option called VLP, which stands for Very Lazy Person, which includes trolley rides so participants don’t even have to walk. That option is $60 per person.

The event was created to add more entertainment in the Downtown district during Hotter’n Hell weekend every August. Many Hotter’N Ale participants ride in the Hotter’N Hell event earlier in the day.

Each year hosts a new theme and participants are HIGHLY encouraged to dress to the theme, bring props, and act the part. There are 4 teams, each team will start at the Block Party and head to their starting location, and hit 10 rest stops to enjoy samples from local establishments.

The establishments based in Downtown Wichita Falls that will serve as stops this year include:

B Cocoa Artisan Chocolates

Stone Oven Pizza

The Depot Axe Throwing Lounge

White Realty

Broken Tap

Half Pint Taproom and Restoration Hall

Wichita Falls Brewing Company

Iron Horse Pub

Downtown Farmer’s Markert

The theme for the 2022 Hotter’N Ale is Summer Camp, bringing back all the nostalgia and good vibes of adolescence.

Each camp offers a unique experience based on what camp counselor leads each team. There is a limited number of spots for “campers” on each team.

There will also be a free block party that will be open to all ages that evening. Activities include yard games (i.e. corn hole and ladder golf), contests such as best calves, a DJ, and more.

Each person who registers will receive access to all stops and events that are a part of the Hotter’N Ale, samples of food and beverages at all rest stops on the route, and unlimited access to the Block Party and Camp activities, as well as a Hotter’N Ale 2022 Camp Shirt.

This event is for individuals aged 21 years old and over.