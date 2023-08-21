WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — It’s hotter’n hell on the gridiron and soon down Scott Street.

“When the temperature hits somewhere between 90 and 100, your body stops being able to compensate and the timer starts ticking,” MSU Texas Medical Director Dr. Keith Williamson said. “If you’re just a little bit over that compensable heat barrier, you can go a fairly long time. But if it’s really hot, your time is really limited for the amount of exercise you can do in the heat.”

Wichita Falls has hit 110 degrees 11 times this year, tying a record set in 1980 for the second most 110-days in a year.

With school back in session, it also means athletes are on the gridiron for Friday night lights.

“We’re working through a plan, hopefully, to be able to practice a little later in the evenings this week as well, since it’s going to be so hot,” Rider Head Athletic Trainer Robert Doley said.

Doley said multiple water stations are at practice and trainers are carrying six water bottles.

UIL policy recommends no practice if the wet bulb temperature exceeds 92.1 degrees.

“It’s a tremendous help,” Doley sais. “Our kids don’t get put in that situation where it’s dangerous to be outside.”

Triple H is around the corner and while most races are in the morning, Dr. Williamson said fatigue can play a big part.

“The cardiac output decreases in their body, heat increases and that limits their time on the bike,” Williamson said. “It produces a fatigue factor. It’s like, if it were cool and comfortable weather, but you had to carry three cinder blocks on your back. That’s what it’s like to try and do this sort of exercise in the heat.”