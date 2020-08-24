Hotter’N Hell Hundred goes virtual for first time ever

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)—This week is normally when thousands would travel to Wichita Falls for the largest sanctioned bike ride in America.

Of course, we’re talking about the Hotter’N Hell Hundred, but as you know, the event was canceled due to the pandemic.

Since late March, major events across the country have been forced to cancel or postpone due to COVID-19. One of the casualties is the biggest event in Texoma that brings in thousands of cyclists from all over the world every year!

“What are the concerns as far as safety for not only the riders but the volunteers so after talking with them we made the decision that it was just not possible to do the regular Hotter’n Hell Hundred activities,” Executive Director for HH100, Chip Filer said.

So what does that mean? Organizers decided to hold the ride virtually and Hotter’N Hell Hundred Founder, Roby Christie said the response has been good so far.

“They choose their day and the location of their ride. A lot of people have already ridden that could’ve happened a month ago even and it’ll go up until most likely right after Hotter’n Hell weekend,” Christie said.

But how exactly does the virtual ride work? It all starts with a link on the Hotter’n Hell website.

“They look up their name because they’ve already registered and they look up their name and it gives them a chance to enter the event that they rode and their times. Once they do that then run sign up will send them an official finishers certificate and then a bib number that they can put their name on,” Filer said.

Something that Christie said is a growing trend across the nation, and not only does it keep other riders away from each other. For some it allows them to participate in the actual ride, like Christie who has never been able to ride the actual Hotter ‘N Hell ride because he’s so involved in the actual day of the event.

“I’ve been involved with Hotter’n Hell for well for me 40 years because I started working on it a year in advanced and have never ridden the ride so I’m really excited about getting to ride this year,” Christie said.

As for next year? Christie said they plan to have a huge live event celebrating the 40th anniversary of Hotter’N Hell Hundred.

You still have plenty of time to register for the virtual ride, to do so, click here.