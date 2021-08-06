Hotter’N Hell Hundred plans in-person ride, suggests COVID safety measures

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — “I think we’ll be safe,” Hotter’N Hell Hundred Executive Director Ben “Chip” Filer said when asked about the precautions being taken to prevent the spread of COVID at the annual bike ride.

In a Facebook post, event organizers said the registration for 2021’s ride has already passed registration for 2018 and 2019. While this year’s ride will be in-person, there is still a virtual option for those who want to participate from home.

The group is recommending that everyone, no matter their vaccination status, wear masks when indoors or around other people.

People who feel sick with flu-like symptoms are encouraged to stay home and participate in the virtual event when they feel up to it.

Hotter’N Hell Hundred events will start August 26, and end August 29.

To register to participate in this year’s Hotter’N Hell Hundred events, click here.