Hotter’N Hell officials encourage mask wearing as COVID cases rise

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Hotter’N Hell Hundred is less than three weeks away and officials are getting ready every day.

Tuesday, volunteers helped roll t-shirts for the thousands of people who have already registered for the event. Officials say around eight to nine thousand people have signed up to ride and that’s how many t-shirts they’re rolling.

So far, only one person has requested a refund because of COVID and a few cyclists are doing the virtual ride this year. Staff and volunteers are wearing masks and officials encourage others to wear masks around large crowds.

“Try to social distance, try to wear your mask, especially around people you don’t know. Don’t be stupid honestly. Take precautions for yourself and for the people around you,” HHH Chairman of Packet Pick up Cayce Wendeborn said.

Officials also suggest wearing masks indoors as well. All the fun starts on August 26. Visit their website for more information.