Hotter’N Hell precautions for public safety

Wichita Falls (KFDX KJTL) — An event like Hotter’N Hell hosts thousands of people. Officials with Hotter’N Hell want to make sure they take every precaution so everyone has a safe time.

“We have a pretty robust incident command center that’s run by the city and the county and includes representatives from the Texas Department of Public Safety and folks from Sheppard Air Force base,” founder of Hotter’N Hell Roby Christie said.

With this assistance, Christie said they are able to have eyes and ears in places they are needed as well as people in place to handle a situation. Something they have thought about since the first event.

“All of those organizations come together and make a really safe ride day for our visitors and think of everything we can

Possibly do is being done,” Christie said.

Local law enforcement officers want to remind the public to remember this is the biggest event of the year and to share the road.

“There is usually somewhere between 10 or 12 thousand bike riders here in town and after they are done riding they continue to ride throughout our city. We definitely want people to be aware of the route, for one, but also be aware of bike riders throughout the day. A lot of those riders come from out of town and don’t know the area very well,” Wichita Falls Police Officer Jeff Hughes said.

One thing officials want the public to be sure of is safety will be first priority, for local residents and riders as well as our out of town

visitors coming to enjoy Hotter’N Hell.