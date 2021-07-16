Hotter’n Hell still looking for host homes ahead of 2021 return

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The clock is ticking and final preparations are being made.

“We’re close and closing the loop on a lot of things,” Host Homes Coordinator Cherry Quevy said.

For not just the return, but the 40th anniversary of Hotter’N Hell.

“It looks like the pickup is doing pretty well this year so it obviously was missed last year for the revenue,” General Manager of the Holliday Inn Express in Wichita Falls Matt Wade said.

With thousands of people descending upon Wichita Falls, Wade knows he and his team will be busier than ever.

“I’ll be prepared to put in a lot of hours and the rest of the staff will be too,” Wade said.

Quevy is also hard at work, searching for more homes for even more riders this year.

“We match them up with the needs of the riders and it’s been a success in the past,” Quevy said.

Although it is Quevy’s first year as coordinator, she’s heard of plenty stories of the bonds these host homes form with their rider.

“A lot of times they don’t even go through us they just build that relationship with the host homes and they go directly them and say ‘I’m coming back next year, can I come back again?” Quevy said.

As the days close in, they are still looking for extra hosts.

“We’re kind of reaching out to the community to see if anyone is willing to open up their homes to riders that are going to be coming in from out of town,” Quevy said.

It’s easy to get involved too, just head to the Hotter’N Hell website, click lodging, then host homes, and you can help create those unforgettable memories too.

“The riders are excited about coming back into Wichita Falls, seeing some familiar faces so we’re excited to see them and excited to welcome them,” Quevy said.

As the excitement builds, Quevy hopes the list of host homes builds too.

If you want to be a host home for this year’s Hotter’N Hell, just click here!